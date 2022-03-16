615 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 615 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.2% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, reaching $290.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,347,152. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

