$629.36 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) will announce sales of $629.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $632.30 million and the lowest is $626.42 million. Endo International posted sales of $717.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Endo International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ENDP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. 3,738,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,722. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $497.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12.
About Endo International (Get Rating)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
