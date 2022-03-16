$629.36 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) will announce sales of $629.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $632.30 million and the lowest is $626.42 million. Endo International posted sales of $717.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Endo International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENDP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. 3,738,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,722. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $497.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

