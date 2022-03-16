$65.89 Million in Sales Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will post $65.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.27 million to $75.50 million. BGSF reported sales of $67.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $295.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.90 million to $329.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $282.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BGSF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 21,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,540. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.33. BGSF has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in BGSF in the third quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BGSF by 1,624.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BGSF during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

