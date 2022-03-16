7,430 Shares in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,430 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 65,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 25.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 45.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 19.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.63.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.