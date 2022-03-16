7,963 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

