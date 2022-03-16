8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 8X8 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.32.

Get 8X8 alerts:

NYSE:EGHT opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock worth $416,855. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8 (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.