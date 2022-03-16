Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.58.

ABT stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.10. The stock had a trading volume of 223,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646,619. The firm has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.51.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,031,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,253. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

