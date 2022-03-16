AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $155.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $275.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $156.43.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,589 shares of company stock worth $36,922,680. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

