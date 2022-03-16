Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abcam from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. Abcam has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abcam during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

