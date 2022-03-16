Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,736 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 2.2% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Abiomed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Abiomed by 93.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $289.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.08. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.75.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

