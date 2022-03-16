ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €14.00 ($15.38) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of €15.00 ($16.48).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.09) to €12.00 ($13.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

