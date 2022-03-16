ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €14.00 ($15.38) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of €15.00 ($16.48).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.09) to €12.00 ($13.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

