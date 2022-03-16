Accenture (ACN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Accenture has set its FY22 guidance at $10.32-10.60 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Accenture to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACN opened at $316.23 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $261.13 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.65 and its 200-day moving average is $350.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Accenture by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.19.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

