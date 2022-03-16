Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $323.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accenture's shares have outperformed the S&P 500 index over the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing and consulting businesses. The company has been strategically enhancing its cloud and digital marketing suite through buyouts and partnerships. The company’s strong operating cash flow has helped it reward its shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share repurchases, and pursue opportunities in areas that show true potential. On the flip side, pricing pressure due to significant competition from strong companies like Genpact, Cognizant and Infosys, remains a concern. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Buyout-related integration risks continues to remain a concern.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $386.19.

ACN opened at $316.23 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $261.13 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Accenture by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 32,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

