AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.02.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 272,974 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.