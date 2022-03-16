AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Stock Price Up 4.3%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.88. Approximately 695,420 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 531,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

AT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.95 million and a PE ratio of 13.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.82.

In other news, Director Tal Hayek bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,692,407 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,870.23. Also, Senior Officer Joe Ontman bought 32,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,981.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,685,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,670,649.35.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

