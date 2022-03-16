Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) PT Lowered to 125.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from 155.00 to 125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ADEVF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adevinta ASA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF remained flat at $$9.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.