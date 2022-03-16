adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADDYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($373.63) to €315.00 ($346.15) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.75.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $111.74 on Monday. adidas has a 52-week low of $93.86 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth $1,987,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of adidas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About adidas (Get Rating)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

