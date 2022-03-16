adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADDYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($373.63) to €315.00 ($346.15) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.75.
Shares of adidas stock opened at $111.74 on Monday. adidas has a 52-week low of $93.86 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91.
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
