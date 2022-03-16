Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director John R. Block Sells 55,165 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ AMTX opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $364.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $27.44.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.
Aemetis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aemetis (AMTX)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.