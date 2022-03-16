Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director John R. Block Sells 55,165 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $364.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aemetis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Aemetis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 13.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

