AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerSale updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,275. AerSale has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 192.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

