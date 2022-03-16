Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Up 47.1% in February

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the February 13th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of HPMCF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. Africa Energy has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

Get Africa Energy alerts:

About Africa Energy (Get Rating)

Africa Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm builds a portfolio of exploration and production assets in Namibia and South Africa. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.