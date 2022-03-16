Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Afya stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Afya in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Afya in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Afya by 26.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Afya by 48.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

About Afya (Get Rating)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

