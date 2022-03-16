AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Up 32.0% in February

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the February 13th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.0 days.

Shares of AGL Energy stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

AGL Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.