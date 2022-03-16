Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Up to $7.07

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.07, but opened at $8.55. Agora shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 19,629 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Agora by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Agora by 9.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Agora by 3.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Agora by 11.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Agora in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

