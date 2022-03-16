Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.45.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.07.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 152.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 30.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Agree Realty by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Agree Realty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.