AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 336,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RERE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. 1,179,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,083. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. AiHuiShou International has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AiHuiShou International will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (Get Rating)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

