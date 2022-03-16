Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.84) to €4.60 ($5.05) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC cut shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

