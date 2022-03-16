Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. Akoya Biosciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,138,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

