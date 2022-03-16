Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Albertsons Companies have increased and outperformed the industry in the past year. The stock has been gaining on the company’s decent performance that continued in third-quarter fiscal 2021. The quarter marked the third straight positive sales and earnings surprise. Both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. The better-than-expected performance prompted management to raise the fiscal 2021 outlook. The company’s focus on providing efficient in-store services, enhancing digital and omni-channel capabilities, and increasing productivity bode well. Efforts to boost assortments, especially in the fresh and Own Brands categories, continue to elevate the customer experience. The company announced that it has commenced a board-led review of potential strategic alternatives aimed at growth and enhancing stakeholder value.”

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.28.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albertsons Companies (ACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.