Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Security National Bank increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

NYSE ARE traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.15. 6,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,687. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.91 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,683 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

