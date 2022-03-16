Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.28

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.28 and last traded at $76.76, with a volume of 85710300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.76.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $208.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
