Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.28

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.28 and last traded at $76.76, with a volume of 85710300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $208.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.