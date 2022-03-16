Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Alignment Healthcare to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alignment Healthcare -16.72% -58.92% -29.62% Alignment Healthcare Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alignment Healthcare and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alignment Healthcare 0 2 8 0 2.80 Alignment Healthcare Competitors 107 1131 2303 45 2.64

Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $20.89, indicating a potential upside of 140.38%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 8.65%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Alignment Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alignment Healthcare $1.17 billion -$195.29 million -7.56 Alignment Healthcare Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 6.36

Alignment Healthcare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alignment Healthcare. Alignment Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alignment Healthcare competitors beat Alignment Healthcare on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.