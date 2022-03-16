Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Gap Down to $24.38

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.38, but opened at $23.09. Alkermes shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 8,462 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

