Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $62.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allbirds’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.20 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full-year sales of $361.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $359.98 million to $363.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $460.01 million, with estimates ranging from $453.22 million to $467.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allbirds.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Allbirds stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $5.95. 4,694,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,287. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54.
About Allbirds (Get Rating)
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allbirds (BIRD)
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allbirds (BIRD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.