Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $62.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allbirds’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.20 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full-year sales of $361.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $359.98 million to $363.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $460.01 million, with estimates ranging from $453.22 million to $467.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIRD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allbirds stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $5.95. 4,694,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,287. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

