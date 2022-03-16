Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Update

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 38,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 377,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Separately, TheStreet cut Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of AHPI opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of -4.41.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

