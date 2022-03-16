Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Update

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 38,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 377,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.
Separately, TheStreet cut Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.