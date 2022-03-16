Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $145.00 at Raymond James

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $127.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Allstate has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allstate will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

