ALLY (ALY) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week

ALLY (ALY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $91,600.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ALLY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00034880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00103650 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.