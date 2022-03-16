Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.50, for a total transaction of $1,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,881 shares of company stock worth $7,304,640. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $665.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $619.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.75. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.60 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

