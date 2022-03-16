Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,877 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

