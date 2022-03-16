Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Valero Energy stock opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

