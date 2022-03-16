Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Achieves Market Cap of $122.72 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $122.72 million and approximately $19.19 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00036746 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001793 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

