Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.92

Shares of Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.92 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 138.75 ($1.80). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 138.75 ($1.80), with a volume of 12,682 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 94.96, a quick ratio of 61.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

