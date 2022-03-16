Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Update

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 112,665 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $799,921.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $16,960,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,207,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 181,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $223.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.88.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

