Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$27.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

ALS has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.67.

Shares of ALS opened at C$23.25 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$13.48 and a 12 month high of C$25.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$957.41 million and a PE ratio of 19.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

