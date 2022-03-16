Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Analysts at Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of -0.68.
About Alvopetro Energy (Get Rating)
