Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Analysts at Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of -0.68.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

