Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Gap Down to $18.15

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.15, but opened at $17.78. Amalgamated Financial shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

