Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $82.46 and last traded at $82.46, with a volume of 13552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.45.

Specifically, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,594 shares of company stock worth $6,038,822. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ambarella from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.60 and its 200 day moving average is $160.06.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,195,000 after buying an additional 179,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,984,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

