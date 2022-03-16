American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tompkins Financial worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 104,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $76.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

