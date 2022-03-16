American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,579 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Archrock worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AROC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Archrock by 81.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 85.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 158,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Archrock by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,440,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.48. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 305.28%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

