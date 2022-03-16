American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PROS by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 122,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PROS by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,154,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,965,000 after purchasing an additional 53,664 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 681.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,348,000.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $41,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $139,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,262 shares of company stock worth $3,006,267 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.07.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

