American International Group Inc. Has $752,000 Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Warrior Met Coal worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 47.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 106,118.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

NYSE:HCC opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Warrior Met Coal Profile (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.